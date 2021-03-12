Arsenal Win In Athens Against Olympiacos

ARSENAL Win Their Europe League Clash In Athens Against Olympiacos

Arsenal came away from the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens on Wednesday night with a memorable 1-3 victory against Olympiacos, which will almost certainly see them through into the last eight of the Europa League if they can do the job next week in the return leg at The Emirates.

Martin Odegaard scored his first goal for the Gunners since his loan move from Real Madrid when to be fair to the Greek side, there didn’t seem to be much on for the Norwegian, who showed why he is so highly rated by smashing a ball from long-range into the roof of the net with a thunderous effort, after 34 minutes.

Olympiacos equalised on 58 minutes when Dani Ceballos lost the ball to Youssef El Arabi, who beat Bernd Leno with a beautiful finish, but Arsenal fought back and took the lead again in the 79th minute thanks to a towering header by Gabriel from Willian’s quickly-taken corner, his first goal in Europe.

Arsenal sealed the win, and probably the tie, five minutes before full-time, with another long-range effort, this time from Mohamed Elneny, and if Mikel Arteta’s men can hold it together next week then they should see themselves safely into the last eight of the competition.

