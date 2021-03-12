Alfaz finds a vaccination solution

THE anti-Covid vaccine is free and available to everybody living in Spain via the state health system.

But that means some members of the Valencian Community’s non-Spanish population face a huge obstacle. If they want the vaccine they need a Population Information System (SIP) health card although many residents with private health insurance have never applied for one.

What to do?

Marina Baja municipality Alfaz del Pi, aware that mass vaccination is the only safe route to ensuring a return to life as it was before March 2020, has provided an answer.

“We want to help people access the vaccine and the first step is formalising interest in being vaccinated,” said Residents of Other Nationalities councillor, Martine Mertens.

“They should communicate this to the Public Health System and then wait their turn like everybody else.”

Both permanent and temporary residents can apply for the necessary SIP card at Alfaz’s Health centre between 9am and 2pm on weekdays, she announced.

They should present a certificate showing that they have been registered on the municipal Padron for at least three months. They will also need their passport or ID document as well as a European health card or that of their private health insurance.

Once their details are verified and they have been issued with a SIP card, Alfaz’s residents can expect to be contacted and given a vaccination date, following the pattern set out by the regional government’s Health department.

Precedence is based on age and not the date when a SIP card is issued, the councillor added. She also stressed that, as for all members of the population, vaccination dates are dependent on supplies received.

This is Alfaz’s answer to the problem faced by residents without SIP cards, although other municipalities with a large number of foreign residents are likely to follow suit as the vaccination process picks up speed.

Alfaz residents with queries or wanting more information should contact the Residents of Other Nationalities department, the town hall said.

