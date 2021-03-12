A very different ballgame

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A very different ballgame
PELOTA CENTRE: Vaccination centre for Marina Baja teachers and non-teaching employees Photo credit: benidorm.org

BENIDORM’S Valencian Ballgame stadium is to be the vaccination centre for teachers and non-teaching staff at Marina Baja schools.

More than 5,000 are eligible for the anti-Covid shots that are due to start on Thursday March 18 at the Jose Perez Devesa Carrer de Pilota.

The vaccinations will be carried out in four sessions, attending to 1,500 people each time, Marina Baja Health Area sources said.

-- Advertisement --

The same sources also revealed that vaccinating the teachers is going to be a “dress rehearsal” for the mass vaccination programme programmed for April onwards, although this depends on the Valencian Community receiving its promised supplies.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A very different ballgame.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleSpain’s Cumulative Incidence Rate Continues To Fall
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here