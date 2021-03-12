BENIDORM’S Valencian Ballgame stadium is to be the vaccination centre for teachers and non-teaching staff at Marina Baja schools.

More than 5,000 are eligible for the anti-Covid shots that are due to start on Thursday March 18 at the Jose Perez Devesa Carrer de Pilota.

The vaccinations will be carried out in four sessions, attending to 1,500 people each time, Marina Baja Health Area sources said.

-- Advertisement --



The same sources also revealed that vaccinating the teachers is going to be a “dress rehearsal” for the mass vaccination programme programmed for April onwards, although this depends on the Valencian Community receiving its promised supplies.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A very different ballgame.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.