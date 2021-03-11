YELMO Cinemas In Málaga Will Reopen On Friday, March 19 to coincide with Father’s Day

The Yelmo cinema chain has announced that they will be reopening their cinemas again throughout Spain, starting from next Thursday 18, and in the province of Málaga from Friday 19, to coincide with Father’s Day, after being closed for some months due to the coronavirus restrictions that are in place.

On March 18, the Junta de Andalucía is due to announce a new set of restrictions, which will presumably be more relaxed, as the incidence rate in the province keeps dropping.

Yelmo’s cinema complexes in Plaza Mayor, Vialia, and Rincón de la Victoria will once again offer their screenings with the security measures that are already in place, a situation the same as mid-June of last year, and will also adapt to any new measures that might be brought in by the health authorities on March 18.

In the province of Málaga, the Cine Píxel de Coín will reopen this Friday, and it should be remembered that the Albéniz Cinema in the capital is the only one in the province that has kept its doors open in recent weeks, with schedules adjusted to the restrictions in force, with screenings being made in the mornings and early afternoon.

