A WOMAN has been freed by a court in Malaga after allegedly stabbing her friend 17 times.

The Malaga court released the woman pending a trial after reportedly stabbing her friend 17 times.

The incident it said to have taken place at a hostel in Puerto de la Torre where the women were staying with several friends, celebrating a birthday.

-- Advertisement --



According to reports, the two women had been celebrating a birthday with several friends and had reserved rooms for the night.

Police say that after consuming a few drinks, the detainee, 25, allegedly attacked her friend, 28, with a sharp object, before guests in an adjoining room called police.

After officers arrived, the victim was no longer there after one of the people who was with her had taken her in her own car to hospital due to her injuries.

Police say blood stains found at the scene show the assault could have started in the room before moving outside.

After looking around say they find a knife and another sharp object, with experts now working to determine which weapon was used.

The detainee was also assisted by the health workers, since she had some minor injuries, including scratches.

Her friend was treated at Malaga’s Regional Hospital for 17 stab wounds. According to reports, however, despite the girl receiving stab wounds to her neck and back, none of them reached her vital areas and they were not very deep.

The woman was discharged several hours later.

An investigation by the National Police is now trying to find out what started the incident.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman Freed After Stabbing Friend 17 Times in Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.