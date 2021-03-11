Who let the dogs out?

LA NUCIA’S Montesol canine park has become a handy shortcut for residents shopping at a nearby supermarket.

Unfortunately, many people cutting across the park forget to close the gate securely, and dogs that have been taken out for a run can escape.

To solve the problem, the town has now provided a double entrance at Calle Oraval. One gives access to the canine park and the other to an independent footpath that links Calle Oroval and Calle Corb. This now has street lights and is surfaced with cement instead of gravel.

Access to the dog park has also been improved with addition of cement steps in Calle Corb and a ramp at the Calle Oroval entrance.

Referring to the €10,000 improvements, La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano commented that these were proof of the town hall’s commitment to listening to residents’ requests and suggestions.

“They are all dealt with, analysed and acted upon,” Cano said.

