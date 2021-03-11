Wendell Pierce Speaks Out Over Former Suits Co-Star Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview.

FORMER Suits actor Wendell Pierce has spoken out about the tell-all interview involving his former co-star Meghan Markle, who alongside her husband Prince Harry, spoke to Oprah Winfrey about their struggles with their time in the UK and with the Royal Family.

Pierce took objection to the timing of the interview due to the fact that the world is going through a global pandemic, which has seen millions of people around the world die from the deadly virus.

The 57-year-old, who played the father of Meghan’s character in Suits for four years, told radio station LBC: “Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from Covid.

“A couple of hundred people are going to die, even this hour, in the UK.”

He added that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey evoked Shakespeare’s phrase “full of sound and fury signifying nothing”.

“It was quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of palace… gossip in the midst of so much death. I think it is insignificant,” he continued.

However, the black actor, who has also starred in hit gangster drama The Wire, didn’t just throw criticism at the former Royals’; he said that Oprah, US network CBS, ITV and the Palace were all to blame for the ‘stunt’.

Wendell also confirmed he hadn’t spoken to Meghan since 2019 and after the Oprah interview brought up the issue of race – when Meghan said that one member of the Royal Family had raised concerns over ‘how dark’ the colour of baby Archie’s skin might be – Pierce said the pair rarely spoke about race, despite the topic being featured in the series.

He said: “We didn’t have long discussions about it, besides what was in the script and what was happening in our personal lives.”

