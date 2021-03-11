US will ‘give away’ surplus vaccines to the rest of the world after ordering 100 million more doses

Newly-elected US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday, March 10 that he has ordered an additional 100 million doses of the one shot J&J jab, but that he will be willing to donate any surplus vaccines to the rest of the world. Speaking at an event with the chief executives of Johnson & Johnson and Merck, the president said that while his first priority was to vaccinate all Americans, the global aim was to immunise every country and thus ensure worldwide safety.

“We’re going to start off and ensure Americans are taken care of first, but we’re then going to try to help the rest of the world,” Mr Biden said.

“If we have a surplus, we’re going to share it with the rest of the world.”

“We’re not going to be ultimately safe, until the world is safe,” the president said.

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, on Wednesday the US has reached the grim death toll of more than 529,000 people and more than 29 million individuals had tested positive for coronavirus.

After the president’s meeting, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated that Mr Biden first intends to offer the Covid jab to everyone in the US who wants it, then will shift his focus to developing countries in need to more doses, though they didn’t specify which countries these might be.

