Two further deaths following deliberate house fire which claimed the life of five-year-old boy

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Two further deaths following deliberate house fire which claimed the life of five-year-old boy
CREDIT: London Fire Brigade

Two further deaths following a deliberate house fire which claimed the life of a five-year-old boy.

Police believe the blaze on Saturday, March 6, was set deliberately but are not looking for anybody in relation to the fire at a house in Lewisham.

Three people were rescued by the London Fire Brigade which was called to the property at around 6am.

-- Advertisement --

A boy, five, was taken to hospital and died on the same day. A post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as inhalation of smoke.

A 14-year-old boy passed away from his injuries in hospital yesterday and police have confirmed a 34-year-old woman has died in hospital today, Thursday, March 11.

All three were members of the same family and their relatives have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.


Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command believe the fire was started deliberately, but they are not looking for anybody else in relation to the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, said: “This was a truly awful incident and we are doing everything we can to support the family’s next of kin.

“We have been working alongside specialist investigators to establish the cause of the fire and it saddens me to say that we believe it was started deliberately, inside the address, by one of those inside.


“While I accept we may never know the circumstances, I am still very keen to hear from anybody who has information that could shed any light of this tragic incident.”

If you have any information that can help please call the incident room on 0208 345 3985, with the reference Operation Tampere.

You can also tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting 1231/06Mar.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two further deaths following deliberate house fire which claimed the life of five-year-old boy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleWho let the dogs out?
Next articleSecond Patient Cured Of HIV
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here