INSTALLING the largest fish farm in the Valencian Community has begun off Campello.

The Valencia region already farms more fish than any other Spanish region, much of it in Alicante province. Overall output will increase by 50 per cent once the fish farm in front of Cala Lanuza and the Lloma de Reixes is up and running, producing an annual 5,000 tons of bream, bass and seabass.

The General Directorate for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries authorised Niordseas, part of the Avramar group, to install the fish farm last December, with the approval of Spain’s Environment Ministry.

-- Advertisement --



The complex of cages will occupy 144 hectares – equivalent to 200 football pitches – 3.6 nautical miles (6.6 kilometres) off the coast and is expected to be completed by June, Greece-based Avramar confirmed.

It will also create 45 jobs and Campello’s mayor Juanjo Berenguer has welcomed the project: “It’s good news, as it will bring employment and investment,” he said.

Following the “devastating effects” of Storm Gloria on other installations in January 2020 the company chose Campello as the cages will be better-sheltered and protected, the company said.

Avramar has footed the €7.6 million bill so far and any future grant from the Generalitat will arrive via EU funds.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tons and tons of fish for Campello.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.