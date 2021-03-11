THE alleged Madrid murderer from El Molar had two guns in the house and also owned a hunting licence.

The alleged murderer that lived in El Molar has been found to have had two firearms at the family home and owned a hunting licence. The man is alleged to have killed his wife along with their 10-year-old daughter before setting fire to the family home and then committing suicide.

Community of Madrid firefighters attended the house fire on Tuesday, March 9, as three teams of firefighters from the Community of Madrid Fire Brigade were deployed to the scene. Emergency services had received a call at around 12.30pm which reported a fire at the property in El Molar, located on a dirt road called Camino Arroyo Cardenas.

-- Advertisement --



Currently it is feared that on Monday night Fausto, aged 48, allegedly shot both his wife Mary Cruz aged 47, and their young daughter Isabel who was only 10 years old at the time of her death.

It was then on Tuesday morning that the father is believed to have set fire to the house before committing suicide. The father was found with a gunshot wound to his face.

The Guardia Civil have taken over the investigation and it is feared that this is another case of gender violence.

The mayoress of El Molar, Yolanda Sanz, spoke of the tragic deaths and explained that, “we have put all the resources of the Consistory at the disposal of the Guardia Civil, Local Police and the rest of the security forces and bodies in order to clarify what happened as soon as possible.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Alleged Murderer from El Molar Had Two Guns in The House”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.