LAST December all parties on Teulada council voted in favour of suspending the municipal tax on occupying public areas

This measure has now come into effect for 2021 as the town hall once again waives the tax paid usually by local shops for displaying wares on pavements and by the hospitality sector whose terrace tables occupy public spaces.

Part of the Reactiva Teulada-Moraira plan, this was introduced to help alleviate the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic last year although the town hall will lose €200,000 by forgoing the tax.

-- Advertisement --



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Terrace tax waived in Teulada-Moraira.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.