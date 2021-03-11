Terrace tax waived in Teulada-Moraira

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Terrace tax waived in Teulada-Moraira
TERRACE TABLES: No charge by Teulada-Moraira town hall this year Photo credit: Pixabay

LAST December all parties on Teulada council voted in favour of suspending the municipal tax on occupying public areas

This measure has now come into effect for 2021 as the town hall once again waives the tax paid usually by local shops for displaying wares on pavements and by the hospitality sector whose terrace tables occupy public spaces.

Part of the Reactiva Teulada-Moraira plan, this was introduced to help alleviate the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic last year although the town hall will lose €200,000 by forgoing the tax.

-- Advertisement --

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Terrace tax waived in Teulada-Moraira.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleBarcelona Biologists Report Sighting Five Of Endangered Species Of Fin Whales
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here