Teens Removed From Mother’s Care For Being Overweight

In a groundbreaking ruling, two overweight siblings have been removed from the mother’s care and placed with a foster family after the teenagers continued to pile on the pounds and the court feared for their health. District Judge Gillian Ellis said that the 17-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl failed to lose weight even after social workers provided them with memberships to gyms and weight loss clubs, and ruled that ‘their health needs will continue to be neglected and they will continue to put on weight.’

This is the first time a judgement of this kind has been made public in the UK, and Sussex Family Court said that the case was a strange one since the children were bright and engaging, but hadn’t been taught the basics about personal care or nutrition, which contributed to them both being bullied at school.

Judge Ellis said: “I accept what she says about the difficulty of compelling teenagers to act in a certain way but, clearly, had these habits been encouraged and modelled to the children from an early age, no element of compulsion would now arise.”

She added: “The children had failed to engage consistently in exercise… The mother blamed lockdown but exercise could still be taken in the home or by walking outside.

“The attendance of the family at Weight Watchers had been inconsistent.”

She added: “I am aware that this is a serious, life-changing order, and one with which many people may disagree, taking the view that issues of obesity are matters of choice and lifestyle, with which it is inappropriate for the state to interfere.

“I am satisfied that this order is both necessary and proportionate for both children, in view of the serious and lifelong risks posed to their physical and mental health if nothing is done to change their lifestyle.”

