Spanish Nutritionists Promote Anti-Covid Diet

SPANISH nutritionists promote an anti-Covid diet rich in vitamins and healthy fats

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic more and more people are turning to experts to seek information on how to remain healthy and provide their bodies with the best possible protection against the virus. Unsurprisingly, a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are considered key in fighting the illness, but now Spanish nutritionists are also recommending “good quality fats, such as those found in nuts and oily fish” to strengthen our defences.

Carmen Navarro, specialist in Ribera Nutrition at the Vinalopo and Torrevieja hospitals, also recommends people up their intake of fresh fruit and veg to ensure they are getting enough vitamins, minerals and fibre. “As a reference, we should have three or more pieces of fruit every day, preferably one rich in vitamin C such as oranges, strawberries or kiwis,” she said.

“Vitamin C is essential and has important antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects”, another expert, Dr. Ruth Boente added, stating that “there is scientific evidence that adequate levels of vitamin C reduce the incidence and duration of respiratory infections.”

The doctors said that several investigations are underway into the relationship between vitamin D and coronavirus, with much of the research showing that it strengthens the immune system significantly.

Dr Boente, a specialist in Endocrinology at Hospital Ribera Povisa, explained that vitamin D has properties that help reduce the risk of respiratory infection, while other studies have found that people with high levels of vitamin D in their systems suffer less severe symptoms if they do contract Covid.

In this sense, Dr. Boente pointed out that “in several studies, vitamin D deficiency has been correlated with a higher degree of inflammation, the risk of pneumonia and the appearance of severe respiratory distress.”

