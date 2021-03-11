Spain’s Covid incidence rate drops by just a point as the Ministry of Health announces 6,255 new infections and 166 deaths in the last 24 hours.

THE Ministry had put yesterday’s (Wednesday, March 10) cumulative incident rate at 139, but has since amended it to 133 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, meaning today’s figure of 132 is a slide of just one point.

And while infections and fatalities continue to fall, health bosses have stressed the need to “remain cautious”.

In the run-up to Easter, all autonomous communities with the exception of Madrid, the Canary and Balearic Islands, have now agreed to close perimeters between March 26 and April, with additional closures between March 17 and 21 in provinces which celebrate Día de San José (March 19).

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, there have now been 3,178,356 recorded infections and 72,085 Covid-related deaths.

