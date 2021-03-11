Spain Decides Whether to Offer Astrazeneca Vaccine to Over 65s

SPAIN is to decide today whether to offer the Astrazeneca vaccine to the over 65s.

Spain is the latest country to look again at whether the AstraZeneca vaccine can be offered to the over 65s.

After Germany, France, Italy, Sweden and Portugal lifted their bans on giving the vaccine to older patients, Spain will today decide whether to offer it after initially only approving it for those aged under 55.

The Public Health Commission will make the call after listening to the opinion of experts and after looking at countries including Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg which have suspended the vaccine or batches of it following injuries.

However, France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Greece, Belgium or Andorra have all recently overturned bans on offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 55, after studies that support its effectiveness, despite concerns over side effects.

In Cataluña there have been calls for the government to rethink its vaccination strategy and its position on the AstraZeneca vaccine to allow its use in people over 55 years of age.

Meanwhile, in Andalucia there have been demands for the vaccine to be administered to essential personnel between 55 and 65 years of age.

The news comes after Austria suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca’s vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of a vaccinated nurse and the illness of another after taking the shots.

A health spokesman said: “The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl” in Lower Austria province.

