Sarah Everard Murder Suspect Previously Arrested For Alleged Indecent Exposure

Wayne Couzens, the 48-year-old Metropolitan Police officer currently in custody on suspicion of the murder and kidnap of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, was reportedly arrested on February 28, on a charge of alleged indecent exposure in a fast-food restaurant in south London, which was four days before Sarah went missing.

A spokesman for the Met Police tonight confirmed that an independent investigation has been launched, after the force made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), in order to determine whether officers responded ‘appropriately’ to the report of indecent exposure against Couzens.

Another mandatory referral was made to the IOPC after Couzens had to be rushed to Accident and Emergency at St George’s Hospital in Tooting earlier today, after being found collapsed with a head injury sustained while alone inside his cell in Wandsworth Police Station, with a police statement saying Couzens was being monitored by CCTV at the time, and had received first aid before being transferred to the hospital.

A spokesman for the Met Police said, “The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an independent investigation into whether Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers responded appropriately to a report of indecent exposure”.

It continued, “The IOPC’s investigation follows a conduct referral from the MPS in relation to two officers, received last night, which is linked to four other referrals. They are all connected to the arrest of a serving MPS officer on suspicion of kidnap, murder, and a separate allegation of indecent exposure”.

Adding, “Our investigation will look at the actions of the MPS after police received a report on February 28 that a man had exposed himself at a fast-food restaurant in South London”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

