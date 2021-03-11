Sarah Everard Murder Suspect Cop Found Collapsed In His Cell Is Rushed To Hospital With Head Injuries



Wayne Couzens, the 48-year-old Met Police officer arrested on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, was rushed to hospital today with alleged serious head injuries, after he was found collapsed in his cell in Wandsworth police station, as reported by The Sun.

A police guard was mounted at the hospital after he was transferred from the South West London police station following the incident, with a source telling The Sun, “He was found unconscious in his cell with head injuries. The custody officers rushed in and gave him immediate first aid and he was taken to hospital. It caused a hell of a panic and serious questions are being asked over how it happened”.

-- Advertisement --



It is understood that Couzens was alone in his cell at the time, and there is no suggestion that anybody else was involved in the incident, as he spent his second night in custody, where, under normal custody rules for potentially vulnerable prisoners, he was supposed to be monitored every 15 minutes, and an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is thought to be underway.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said, “The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment to a head injury sustained while in custody. He has since been discharged and returned to custody. We are not prepared to discuss further”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sarah Everard Murder Suspect Cop Rushed To Hospital With Head Injuries”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.