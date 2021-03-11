ReclaimTheseStreets vigil for Sarah Everard and “all women who feel unsafe”

#ReclaimTheseStreets vigil for missing and feared murdered Sarah Everard and “all women who feel unsafe”.

AS an investigation continues following the discovery of human remains in the search for missing Sarah Everard, 33, and the arrest of a serving Metropolitan Police officer on suspicion of kidnap and murder, a ‘reclaim our streets’ vigil is being held this weekend.

“We believe that streets should be safe for women, regardless of what you wear, where you live or what time of day or night it is,” said organisers of the vigil.

“We shouldn’t have to wear bright colours when we walk home and clutch our keys in our fists to feel safe.”

Organisers said it’s wrong that the response to violence against women requires women to behave differently, adding: “In Clapham, police told women not to go out at night this week. Women are not the problem.

“We’ve all been following the tragic case of Sarah Everard over the last week. This is a vigil for Sarah, but also for all women who feel unsafe, who go missing from our streets and who face violence every day.”

The vigil will take place at the bandstand on Clapham Common at 6pm on Saturday, March 13, to “reclaim these streets and our public spaces”.

“This event is for and about women, but open to all. Bring a light to remember those we’ve lost,” said organisers, adding that strict Covid-19 safety guidelines will be observed, including compulsory mask-wearing and social distancing.

Anyone who goes along is asked to download the NHS contact tracing app and turn their Bluetooth on.

