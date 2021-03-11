Recent news in brief from around the Costa del Sol

Small hotel

A BRITISH company has received permission from the Mijas Council to create a small hotel with some 20 rooms in La Cala de Mijas at an estimated cost of €500,000. When completed by the end of 2021, it will have a rooftop bar with views of the seafront.

Repair work

FOUR sections of the promenade running from La Bajadilla to Puerto Banus, a popular area for walking, are being repaired by 15 Marbella Council workers aided by teams of blacksmiths and painters as railings need attention as well as some 279 streetlights with work continuing until May.

Fire prevention

A TOTAL of 41 unemployed people nominated by the Junta de Andalucia will be involved until October in undertaking work to clear stream beds and clean up municipal land in Fuengirola to prevent the possibility of fires and to make the areas more attractive for residents.

Gender violence

BENALMADENA mayor, Victor Navas met with the National Police in the town on March 9 to discuss how best the Council and the special unit responsible for gender violence can (in his words) “work together and reinforce all the necessary resources to end this social scourge.”

Hiker’s refuge

A NEW 20-year contract has been awarded by the Estepona Council to a company which will be responsible for the upgrading and running of the Peñas Blancas Refuge which will have two small rooms for hikers and a bar. The tenant will also be responsible for maintaining the surrounding area

Scenic views

AWARE of the spectacular views that can be enjoyed by visitors to Manilva, the Council is to create a large scenic viewing area with around 100 car parking spaces and a number of commercial premises looking to cater for tourist needs.

Diabetes coffee mornings

THE La Cala Lions Diabetics Support Group will be able to invite people to return to its Coffee Morning get togethers once again following the relaxation of some pandemic restrictions.

This means that the next Diabetic Support Group coffee morning will take place at Bar Tuta at 11am on Monday March 15.

