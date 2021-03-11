QUEEN to phone Harry and Meghan for peace talks after their bombshell Oprah interview.

Official sources claim that the Queen plans to personally phone Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the coming days to discuss the fallout from their sensational Oprah interview in a bid to take charge of the situation and deal with the family rift privately. Buckingham Palace released a statement in response to the show claiming that they would investigate the accusations of racism.

To prevent her staff from discussing the issues publically, Her Majesty has reportedly issued a “three-line whip” thus ensuring their silence on the matter. A source close to the Palace told the Daily Mail:

-- Advertisement --



“It is difficult to underestimate how shell-shocked everyone is by what happened. People are literally reeling from what has happened and some staff would dearly love to publically rebut some of what has been said about them.”

The source continued: “But the Queen has taken a very measured, sensible approach. She is leading by example. This is a matter for her and the family to deal with.”

Meghan and Harry’s PR team defended the couple, claiming it was time that they had their say, but insists the Oprah interview would be the “last word” on the family feud. Meanwhile, the talk show host confirmed that while the Duke and Duchess refused to disclose which member of ‘The Firm’ made the racist comments about Archie, they did verify that it wasn’t the Queen or Prince Philip.

More than 49 million people worldwide tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘tell-all’ interview, according to US network CBS. The bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey saw the couple reveal they felt under immense pressure from the Firm and were hounded by the media, along with claims of racism and neglect by the Royal Family.

The Queen responded to the interview on Tuesday, March 9, saying she was “saddened” that Meghan and Prince Harry were so unhappy in the last few years and that allegations of racism would be investigated internally.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” reads the statement on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Queen To Phone Harry And Meghan For Peace Talks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.