Putin Claims 2020 Was The Worst Year Since the Second World War

PUTIN claims that 2020 was the worst year for the global economy since the Second World War

Russian leader Vladimir Putin claimed on Thursday, March 11 that the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 was the most financially disastrous year on a global scale since the Second World War.

“I have already mentioned this and I will say once again that the last year was the toughest year for the global economy since the end of the Second World War,” Putin said during discussions in Moscow on rescuing the economy. He added that the global GDP fell by 3.5 per cent in 2020.

“This happened due to objective reasons, such as the epidemiological situation and the need to introduce restrictions, which affected the business and the dynamics of the economy in general,” Putin continued.

Press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov added that while the country’s economy hasn’t suffered as much as others because of the pandemic, every nation must now focus on regenerating the financial situation.

“We probably still have to deeply analyse the possible consequences of this crisis.”

Meanwhile, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has lost an appeal against his jailing for violating the terms of a suspended sentence. Navalny was detained last month after returning to Russia from Germany, where he was being treated for a near-fatal nerve agent attack that he blamed on the KGB.

Navalny insists the charges against him are fabricated – the Kremlin strongly denies any involvement in his poisoning.

