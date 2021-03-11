Property scam fraudster wanted throughout Spain arrested

NATIONAL POLICE have arrested a 33-year-old fraudster in Zaragoza who was wanted throughout much of Spain.

The person under investigation always operated through the same modus operandi, making use of a well-known internet portal for buying and selling flats, where he asked for an amount of money that was always well below the market price.

At least three people had made complaints against him once the scam had been carried out and they had paid him amounts ranging between €200 and €2,100.

At least three other people had transferred money to the detainee’s account, although no further complaints have been filed so far. Therefore he may be charged with other crimes.

National Police in Madrid had identified the perpetrator, but not his location, and a national search and arrest warrant was issued which resulted in him being found and taken into custody in Zaragoza. He has since been released with charges.

He has a criminal record for similar crimes for which he had been arrested in several locations throughout Spain.

