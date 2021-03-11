PP steams ahead with its bid to assert Velez-Malaga as tourist destination of Andalucia.

THE Party Popular will propose that the council start preparing a motion to the regional government to have Velez-Malaga declared a Tourist Municipality of Andalucia at the next plenary session.

PP spokesman, Luis Garcia, stressed this would ensure adequate provision of essential services as a result of tourist activity.

-- Advertisement --



“It is evident that tourism generates wealth and employment. Municipalities increase their income by increasing the collection of municipal taxes, but not everything is beneficial and tourist municipalities face the problem of having to ensure the provision of essential services to this floating population.”

Garcia added that the fact that this increase in population occurs on very specific dates generates problems when organising and planning municipal services, “so that municipalities are forced to implement services (cleaning, garbage collection, public transport, road safety, surveillance of coasts and beaches, etc) at irregular times and on a greater scale than normal.

As such, being declared a tourist municipality guarantees “a figure that allows us to offer and promote quality in terms of services to the tourist population”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “PP steams ahead with bid to assert Velez-Malaga as tourist destination of Andalucia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.