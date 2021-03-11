POLICE raid Cambridgeshire house and seize magic mushrooms and cannabis along with large amounts of cash.

Police carried out a raid on a Huntingdon house on the morning of Tuesday, March 9, and during the raid were able to recover magic mushrooms along with cannabis and cash. The property in Vicarage Court was raided by Huntingdon police under the misuse of drugs act. Police were forced to break into the property using a battering ram called an “enforcer.”

The Huntingdon police found cash along with drugs and they also discovered a magic mushroom factory and a cannabis factory during the raid on Tuesday.

-- Advertisement --



Two arrests have been made and in total drugs with a street value of over £5,000 were recovered. A 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man both from Huntingdon were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, production of cannabis, producing a controlled drug, money laundering and possession of drugs.

PC Tom Russell from the team that raided the house said, “We use information submitted by members of the public as well as our own intelligence to carry out drugs warrants.

“The public are often our eyes and ears and it’s vital they continue to report information and concerns to us.”

The two people arrested have since been released from custody on bail.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Raid Cambridgeshire House and Seize Magic Mushrooms and Cannabis”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.