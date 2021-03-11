Police find body of woman who no-one had reported missing in two years

POLICE found the mummified body of a 59-year-old woman in her home in A Coruña.

The investigation was initiated by the Local Police after having to move her vehicle from the road because works were due to start. It had been taken to a municipal lot but the woman had never come to claim it.

The police began to make inquiries and eventually went to her home in Avenida do Seixo of Mugardos in A Coruña on Wednesday, March 10.

They found the woman’s body in one of the rooms of the house and it was taken to the Juan Cardona Hospital in Ferrol due to its advanced state of decomposition.

What has surprised police the most is that the woman had direct relatives, including siblings and children, who had not reported her missing, despite the fact that the condition in which her body was found suggests that she had been dead for at least two years.

