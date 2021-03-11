Police Bring Down ‘Spain’s Largest Drug Car Factory’

POLICE from the Guardia Civil have brought down Spain’s largest factory for making cars used for drug trafficking.

The factory in Avila, central Spain, modified cars with false panels and bottoms, allowing them to be used to move drugs across Spain and Europe.

The Guardia Civil have now arrested 26 people, the majority of the of Colombian nationality, as well as confiscating 16 high-end passenger cars, two vans, three tractors, six semi-trailers and two motorcycles.

The group arrested have been charged with crimes of drug trafficking, belonging to a criminal organisation and crime against workers.

According to police, the workshop had several locations located in isolated areas of Piedralaves and Casavieja.

The vehicles reportedly came from all over Spain, but also from other countries inlcuding France, Belgium, Germany or Italy.

In collaboration with other European police, investigators found more than 90 vehicles in which the dismantled workshop had built false panels, with some of the cars confiscated being found in various places.

Police said that depending on the type of vehicle, each had a place for hiding drugs adapted to that model.

The operation was carried out by the Organised Crime and Anti-Drug Team (EDOA) of the Guardia Civil in Avila, in collaboration with the La Adrada and Sotillo Posts, the Salamanca and Madrid Cynological Service, USECIC, GIAT, SEPRONA, and the ROCA Team of Avila.

The Customs Surveillance Service of the Tax Agency also took part.

