Police break up illegal rally with 100 people in a restaurant car park

POLICE broke up an illegal rally at a restaurant in the Montes de Malaga area at the weekend.

The Local Police in Malaga reported that the car rally led to around 100 people gathering in the car park of a hotel, many of them without masks, failing to observe social distancing and exceeding groups of six people.

The police questioned the owner and the manager of the restaurant, who said that the car park was not an enclosed space so they could not prevent people from gathering there.

The officers told the owner that he was responsible for putting the appropriate measures in place to control access to the parking area.

The police called for back-up and several more units arrived, including the Operational Support Group (GOA), and the rally was broken up and the participants left.

The owner could be fined with non-compliance with the prevention and containment measures applicable in Andalucia against Covid-19.

The police also noticed that many of the vehicles had major modifications to some elements, known as ‘tuning’, mainly the explosion silencer, in what is known colloquially as ‘free escape’.

The owners of 22 vehicles could be fined, of which three hadn’t passed their ITV either.

