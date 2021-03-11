Police Arrest More Than 50 in Drug Crack Down

POLICE from the Guardia Civil have arrested more than 50 people after a crack down on drug dealing on the Costa del Sol.

About 500 agents participate in the operation, which focuses on Marbella and the province of Cadiz, as well as Almeria, Albacete and Murcia.

According to reports, those arrested were part of a gang dedicated to the trafficking of hashish that was operating on the coasts of Malaga and the Campo de Gibraltar.

Officers from the Coordination Body against Drug Trafficking (OCON-SUR), the Rapid Action Group (GAR) and the Malaga and Algeciras Commanderies, took part in the operation.

The news comes following a series of drugs operations on the Costa del Sol after police stormed a Malaga warehouse and confiscated more than two tons of hashish.

Police also arrested seven people in two operations against drug trafficking gangs, storming a Malaga warehouse and confiscating two tons of hashish.

Agents had managed to track the group down to a hotel in Benalmadena, as well as a warehouse located in the Viso industrial estate in Malaga.

After surveillance of the industrial warehouse, officers discovered a shipment of an industrial air conditioning machine, which was picked up days later by a trailer-type truck from an international transport company.

