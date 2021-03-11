Police Arrest Malaga Man ‘Who Threatened Gang Witness with Gun’

POLICE in Malaga have arrested a man who allegedly threatened a witness who testified against his gang with a gun.

The incident saw a woman call the police telling them she had been threatened by several people.

She claimed she had been with a relative when they were insulted by a group of people travelling in a car. The woman said she recognised them as members of a gang from La Trinidad.

She said one of the car’s occupants showed her a gun from inside the car, leading officers from the National Police to begin an investigation to find the group.

Agents from the Robbery Group, who were in plainclothes, together with staff from the Provincial Citizen Security Brigade, located the vehicle which the group had allegedly been travelling in on Calle Pirandello.

They later identified its five occupants, two men and three women, aged between 17 and 59 years old and of Spanish nationality.

As reported by the Provincial Police Station, all were detained for their alleged involvement in crimes of serious threats and against the administration of justice. In addition, three of the suspects were also arrested for a violation of a sentence.

Inside the car, police located a pistol, a knife with a wooden handle, four iron bars and a pair of scissors.

The detainees are reportedly part of a well-known group in La Trinidad, which has been accused of crimes with firearms and drugs.

