Pilot Rescued After Surviving Over a Month in The Amazon Jungle

A stunningly lucky pilot has been rescued from the Amazon jungle after a staggering 36 days. Antonio Sena aged 36, was forced to spend weeks in the Amazon jungle after search and rescue teams were not able to find the wreckage of his plane and gave up the search. The weeks in the jungle took their toll on him and he lost four stone as he fought to survive by living on wild fruit and bird eggs.

Luckily though after weeks in the rainforest, and having abandoned the wreckage of his plane after realising the search been called off, he was finally rescued. By chance he found some chestnut pickers in the forest and was eventually airlifted to safety by helicopter. After spending some time in hospital he has now been reunited with his family.

Antonio told of how he managed to remain strong and said that, ‘The only thing that kept me strong and enabled me to come out of that situation alive was the love I have for my family, the desire I had to see my parents and my brother and sister again.

‘It’s a story of love and faith.’

He had gone missing on January 28 after he took off from Alenquer and headed towards Almeirim before being forced to land his plane after he suspected a mechanical failure. Luckily he was able to grab a few belongings before the plane burst into flames.

