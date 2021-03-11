CABINET OFFICE Minister Michael Gove has indicated that checks on some EU goods coming into the UK will delayed by six months in order to give businesses more time to prepare.

The official government explanation is that the new timetable would help firms recovering in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic but according to the BBC, the British Retail Consortium said it would have been “foolhardy” not to delay checks given the current state of border infrastructure and IT systems.

Its director of food Andrew Opie said the new timetable had come “in the nick of time,” with many border posts “little more than a hole in the ground”.

Whilst it is difficult for businesses to bring certain British goods into Spain following Brexit, physical checks on products such as meat and dairy products entering the UK from the EU due from July will now begin in January 2022.

In addition, the requirement for health certificates on such products has been postponed from April to October and this is the second time that the checks have been postponed, as originally, they should have commenced on January 1, 2021 following the post-Brexit transition.

