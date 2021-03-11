Opportunity for skateboarders in La Nucia

DONATION: Quique with La Nucia’s Social Welfare councillor, Beatriz Perez-Hickman

LA NUCIA’S Buda Skate Shop donated six renovated skateboards and some inline skates to the Social Welfare and Sports departments.

Owner Quique explained that he wanted children whose parents could not afford a skateboard or skates still to be able join in the classes at La Nucia’s Skate School.

All those interested in learning more about the Monopatines Solidari@s initiative should contact La Nucia’s Sports department in the reception area at the Sports complex, or ring 96689 65 64.

