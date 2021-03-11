OLYMPIC cyclist tragically dies after being knocked off his bike by a dustbin lorry.

John Jarrin, a former Olympic cyclist has tragically died at the age of 59 after he was struck by a dustbin lorry and knocked off his bike. Jarrin had previously represented Ecuador at the Moscow Olympic Games in 1980.

The former Olympic cyclist was cycling in the south Ecuadorian city of Cuenca when tragically he was hit by a dustbin lorry. He had been cycling to work at the time of the accident and was quickly rushed to a nearby medical centre.

-- Advertisement --



Tragically though Jarrin died without waking up after undergoing an emergency operation.

According Juan Carlos Bosmediano, also an ex-cyclist, Jarrin who was known by many people as ‘El Chino’ was ‘a pioneer in track cycling.’

In 1980 in Moscow at the Olympic summer games Jarrin raced in the 4,000 metres individual pursuit as he represented Ecuador. This crowned him as Ecuador’s first Olympic cyclist at any Olympic Games.

He won many championships over the years and was crowned Bolivian, South African and Pan American champion for cycling.

The driver of the dustcart has been named as Salvador Remigio B, who has been charged by local authorities with the wrongful death of the Olympic cyclist.

The investigation into the tragic death continues.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Olympic Cyclist Tragically Dies after Being Knocked off His Bike”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.