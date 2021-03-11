No Return For Piers as Former GMB Host Rules Out Coming Back.

DESPITE a petition to reinstate him passing 200,000 signatures, former Good Morning Britain presenter, Piers Morgan, has ruled out a sensational return to the ITV show.

-- Advertisement --



Addressing the petition on Twitter, he wrote: “I won’t be going back, but thanks to everyone who has signed these petitions. Normally, people start petitions to have me fired or deported, so this is a pleasant surprise.”

I won’t be going back, but thanks to everyone who has signed these petitions. Normally, people start petitions to have me fired or deported, so this is a pleasant surprise. https://t.co/jhqt9VbNDN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 11, 2021



The petition was launched off the back of the controversial presenter’s shock exit from GMB on March 9, with his loyal fans calling for people to “save Piers Morgan from being sacked from GMB”.

“This is an absolute farce,” it reads.

“This man has stuck by our NHS when many others didn’t care including our government!

“He confronts the politicians on questions many of us want answering!

“He sponsored Sir Captain Tom £10,000 to start him off to support our NHS!

“Please sign this petition and share it on, give him the support that he has given us as NHS workers!”

Others have also joined in to defend the 55-year-old.

Sharon Osbourne stood up for her friend Piers Morgan during a heated confrontation on an episode of US Show ‘The Talk‘ on Wednesday, March 10.

The 68-year-old had previously shown her support on Twitter following Piers Morgan’s rant where he stated that he “didn’t believe a word [Meghan Markle] says” after her bombshell interview with husband Prince Harry. Sharon tweeted on Tuesday, March 9, “@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

During The Talk, Sharon Osbourne defended her friend after her fellow host Sheryl Underwood accused Piers of being ‘racist in coverage of Meghan Markle.’

“So what would you say to people who may feel that you – while you’re standing by your friend – it appears that you give validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist,” Sheryl asked Sharon on Wednesday’s programme. “Even if you don’t agree.”

Sharon responded, “I don’t know what he’s uttered that’s racist. I’m not trying to slide out of this one. I don’t know. Tell me what has he uttered that’s racist.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “No Return For Piers as Former GMB Host Rules Out Coming Back”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.