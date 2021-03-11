NEW law confirms that delivery riders are employees not self-employed.

Last September the Spanish Supreme Court ruled that a delivery rider for Glovo should be recognised as an employee not a self-employed worker.

This meant that the Spanish Government had to take action to recognise this decision and it has now announced that a new law will be introduced to regularise the situation of food delivery drivers for not just Glovo but Deliveroo and others.

Only recently, the UK Courts made a similar decision with regards to Uber drivers and it seems that this will become an area which will be reviewed by the majority of Governments throughout Europe.

Although the Spanish Government has taken its time to prepare legislation and has consulted the major companies in both mainline and what is know as the ‘gig’ industries as well as trade union leaders, it appears to be looking to go further than initially expected.

Announcing the decision, Minister of Labour Yolanda Díaz said that the legislation (which should be complied with within 90 days) is pioneering and part of a modernisation of the labour market.

What was ground breaking was her later observation that “Algorithms must serve people and labour rights. With the new legislation, workers’ representatives will be able to access the employment impact of algorithms and artificial intelligence systems on all platforms.”

This means that if it appears that certain drivers are being favoured over others, it will be possible for representatives of other workers to demand access to the programming of allocation of work.

APS, the association representing companies involved with digital platforms has indicated that they oppose this particular part of the new legislation as it could hurt Spain’s digital economy expansion.

