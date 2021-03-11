New app brings photos to life

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
New app brings photos to life
CREDIT: Wombo

New app brings photos to life by creating animations with musical phrases.

AS the world of social media sees videos overtake photographs in popularity, a new app called Wombo AI allows users to have fun and make their snaps ‘sing’.

Available for Android and iPhones, simply upload an image from the gallery or instantly capture one in Wombo AI, choose a song, and share the result on social media.

-- Advertisement --

Using cutting-edge deepfake technology, it has an artificial intelligence algorithm that transforms images of a friend, family, or whoever, into fast and expressive videos.

The company claims that any material used is removed from their servers immediately after the animated video is created.

And in addition, Wombo AI ensures that the data is stored on secure platforms and shared with third parties only when necessary to enable the functionality of the application itself without any problems.



“Wombo does not store your data in any way anywhere, and it is not used to train our ML model in any way or form. We do upload it to our server to run the Machine Learning model on it and return the result, but they are not saved or playable,” said Wombo AI.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New app brings photos to life”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleTons and tons of fish for Campello
Next articlePolice Arrest More Than 50 in Drug Crack Down
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here