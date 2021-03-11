New app brings photos to life by creating animations with musical phrases.

AS the world of social media sees videos overtake photographs in popularity, a new app called Wombo AI allows users to have fun and make their snaps ‘sing’.

Available for Android and iPhones, simply upload an image from the gallery or instantly capture one in Wombo AI, choose a song, and share the result on social media.

Using cutting-edge deepfake technology, it has an artificial intelligence algorithm that transforms images of a friend, family, or whoever, into fast and expressive videos.

The company claims that any material used is removed from their servers immediately after the animated video is created.

And in addition, Wombo AI ensures that the data is stored on secure platforms and shared with third parties only when necessary to enable the functionality of the application itself without any problems.

“Wombo does not store your data in any way anywhere, and it is not used to train our ML model in any way or form. We do upload it to our server to run the Machine Learning model on it and return the result, but they are not saved or playable,” said Wombo AI.

