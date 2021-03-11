Network Responsible For Manufacturing Hidden Compartments In Cars Dismantled In Spain’s Avila

NETWORK responsible for manufacturing hidden compartments in cars for the purpose of drug trafficking dismantled in Spain’s Avila.

Police in the Castilla y Leon city of Avila have dismantled an enormous operation specialising in creating ‘double bottoms’ in vehicles which drug traffickers could then use to transport narcotics. Twenty-six people were arrested as part of the Caletas operation which found warehouses located in isolated areas throughout Piedralaves and Casavieja. The workshops were decked out with top-of-the-range tools and equipment which allowed the workers – most of them were illegal – to work on up to 10 vehicles at a time.

Incredibly, the Guardia Civil report that they have intercepted several of these vehicles in the past but didn’t know their origin at the time. Officers reported that the cars came from all over Spain, but also from as far afield as Belgium, Italy, France and Germany. The methods employed to install the hidden compartments were very sophisticated, with many using hydraulic and electric systems.

The workers were also found to be manufacturing several other items of furniture that could be used to conceal drugs in transit.

In addition to the charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, belonging to a criminal organisation and crimes against workers, SEPRONA has denounced those responsible for the workshop with lacking any kind of authorisation for the irregular treatment of waste material from the plant.

