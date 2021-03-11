Nerja Demands €479,000 for Fire Station

NERJA Council has demanded the Junta de Andalucia pays €479,000 towards a fire station.

The proposal, presented by the Mayor’s Office, the Department of Security and Transportation, the Department of Economy and Finance and the Spokesperson for the Partido Popular (PP) was approved, with politicians saying the money owed for building Nerja’s station should be paid.

The council said the Junta had refused to help pay for the fire station.

It said: “As a consequence of the lack of generosity shown by the Junta de Andalucia governed by Susana Díaz, demonstrating that it does not have the political will to build the Nerja Fire Station, the council and the Provincial Council signed an agreement in 2014 anticipating the necessary financing that allowed it to be built.”

It added it wanted the parliament, “to pay the people of Nerja… the contribution we have made to finance and execute a project that It was not our responsibility to do.”

