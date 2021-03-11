Motril Police Complain Over Lack of Pay

POLICE in Motril are complaining they have not been paid for their work in Torrenueva.

The workers’ union for the police, SIPLG, has said Motril’s municipal officers have not been paid for their work in Torrenueva.

Currently Motril provides officers for the newly independent municipality of Torrenueva as it cannot afford the expense of setting up a station, providing staff and patrol vehicles, and the other expenses of maintaining a municipal station.

The arrangement has been in place for two years, ever since Torrenueva Costa became separate from Motril, however Torrenueva hopes to be able to eventually provide its own police service.

According to SIPLG, however, while Torrenueva pays for policing the money has not been paid to the officers who have patrolled the town in the last four months.

The SIPLG claim up to 40 officers have carried out this duty on a voluntary basis, doing patrols on their days off.

Motril’s Councillor for Citizen Safety, Mara Esamez, said the delay was due to recent changes which require approval.

