More Young Spaniards Now Choosing To Live At Home

MORE young Spaniards are now choosing to live at home than before the pandemic.

The number of young Spanish remaining in the family home instead of moving into their own place has increased considerably since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Youth in Spain 2020 Report conducted by the Institute of Youth (Injuve). This is hardly surprising, since the study also found that a large portion of Spaniards aged between 15 and 29 are also more worried about their job prospects and financial future than ever before.

The findings, which were presented on Wednesday, March 10, surveyed some 6,467 youngsters and found that the number of younger people considering leaving home fell to 32.8 per cent in 2020 compared with 48 per cent the previous year. Three quarters of those questioned said that lack of stability and insufficient income were the main reasons for not moving out of home.

It also revealed that the Covid pandemic has increased feelings of job instability, with more than half of respondents being on temporary contracts despite wanting to work more hours. In addition, almost four out of 10 unemployed young people surveyed believed they were unlikely to land a job in 2021, while 66 per cent believe that, once the pandemic is over, their future job opportunities and financial status will be worse than those of previous generations.

