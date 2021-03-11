MEXICO’S Chamber of Deputies legalises marihuana for private use

Mexico is one step closer to becoming the world’s largest legal marihuana market after the Chamber of Deputies approved a legalisation bill on Wednesday night, March 10. The legislation has only been approved in general terms and still has to return to the Senate for final approval, while lawmakers continue to debate on a series of licences to control its production and sale.

While medicinal marihuana has been legal in Mexico for some time, the new legislation will allow the possession of up to 28 grams for personal use, and each household could have up to eight plants. The modification to the law was approved by 316 votes in favour, 129 against and 23 abstentions.

The Commission against Addictions will supervise the entire production process and will be responsible for issuing permits to individuals and clubs. The State plans to promote campaigns to inhibit the consumption of marihuana to people under the age of 25, and companies that market the drug for recreational use must adhere to strict labelling with ‘only for sale in Mexico’ clearly displayed.

Those in favour of the new legislation believe legalising marihuana will take the control out of the hands of drug lords and actually serve to improve the narcotics problem in Mexico.

Mexico is thus heading to become the third country in the world to legalise marihuana, following Canada and Uruguay.

