Meghan Markle Took Thirteen Foreign Holidays Despite Claims She ‘Turned Over’ Passport to the Palace.

AS the fallout from the Oprah Winfrey interview continues, claims that Meghan Markle had to ‘turned over’ her passport alongside her driving licence and keys when she was welcomed into ‘The Firm’ in 2016, have been picked apart.

-- Advertisement --



Sat alongside her husband, Prince Harry, Meghan said ‘all of that gets turned over’ once you join the Royal Family.

She said: “When I joined that family, that was the last time I saw my passport, my driving licence, my keys – all of that gets turned over.”

The 39-year-old mother-to-be explained to the American chat show host that she didn’t see her passport again until she and Harry quit as senior royals and moved to California.

However, the Sun reported that the mother of one must have presented her passport to officials in at least 13 countries from when she started dating Prince Harry to September 2019 – when the couple jetted off to Italy for fashion designer Misha Nonoo’s lavish wedding. The couple stepped back from royal duties as senior members of the Royal Family the following January.

Insiders suggest that passports are held safe by the palace, with Author Margaret Holder stating: “Of course the Royal Family would want to keep Meghan’s passport safe.

“But it’s unthinkable she didn’t carry it for personal and private trips such as her New York baby shower, travelling to see friends in Canada, partying in Amsterdam and going to Lake Como with George Clooney,” the Daily Mail reports.

Meghan and Harry went to a safari camp in Botswana in 2016 then jetted off to Lake Como to visit George Clooney and his wife Amal in August 2018.

The couple, who now reside in California, also took trips to Amsterdam, France and Toronto then in August 2019, the couple celebrated Meghan’s 38th birthday at the exclusive Vista Alegre villa complex in Ibiza.

Meghan also visited New York in February 2019 for a baby shower before welcoming son Archie and also took trips to Morocco, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand as part of three Royal Tours – on top of their other holidays.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Meghan Markle Took Thirteen Foreign Holidays Despite Claims She ‘Turned Over’ Passport to the Palace”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.