Madrid Says It WON’T Obey Easter Closures

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Madrid Says It WON’T Obey Easter Closures
CREDIT: Twitter

MADRID backtracks and now says it WON’T obey Easter closures

IN a spectacular about-turn, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has said that her region will not be closing its borders over Easter, less than 24 hours after she vowed to concede to the official decision, claiming that she “scrupulously complies with the established rules and the law.” The Interterritorial Health Council, headed by the Minister of Health, made the decision on Tuesday, March 9 to close perimeter borders over Easter to prevent people from travelling, and also impose restrictions of curfew and the number of people that can gather in public. The Minister was clear that the decision wasn’t up for debate.

“The agreement will be published as a Ministerial Order in the Official State Gazette and will therefore be mandatory,” she said.

-- Advertisement --

Madrid has been very vocal in its objections to the rules, and on Wednesday, March 10 the president said that her Community would not be applying perimeter conferment over Easter.

“I say that Madrid can continue to operate with the rules that are working relatively well, while always calling for prudence. This is something we have not stopped doing at any time,” Ms Ayuso said.

Although it was not specified what actions would be taken toward Madrid if they go against the government decree, the Minister of Health said: “Madrid will be perimetered ‘de jure’ and also ‘de facto’ because the rest of the communities will also be.”


________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid Says It WON’T Obey Easter Closures”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleChina and Russia Announce Plans to Build a Joint Base on the Moon
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here