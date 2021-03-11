Madrid Says It WON’T Obey Easter Closures

MADRID backtracks and now says it WON’T obey Easter closures

IN a spectacular about-turn, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has said that her region will not be closing its borders over Easter, less than 24 hours after she vowed to concede to the official decision, claiming that she “scrupulously complies with the established rules and the law.” The Interterritorial Health Council, headed by the Minister of Health, made the decision on Tuesday, March 9 to close perimeter borders over Easter to prevent people from travelling, and also impose restrictions of curfew and the number of people that can gather in public. The Minister was clear that the decision wasn’t up for debate.

“The agreement will be published as a Ministerial Order in the Official State Gazette and will therefore be mandatory,” she said.

Madrid has been very vocal in its objections to the rules, and on Wednesday, March 10 the president said that her Community would not be applying perimeter conferment over Easter.

“I say that Madrid can continue to operate with the rules that are working relatively well, while always calling for prudence. This is something we have not stopped doing at any time,” Ms Ayuso said.

Although it was not specified what actions would be taken toward Madrid if they go against the government decree, the Minister of Health said: “Madrid will be perimetered ‘de jure’ and also ‘de facto’ because the rest of the communities will also be.”

