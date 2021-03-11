LUNAR based ‘Noah’s Ark’ proposed by scientists as an insurance policy in order to store animal egg and sperm samples.

Scientists have put forward a proposal to store egg and sperm samples from the near seven million species on Earth. In what could be termed a global insurance policy, scientists have proposed that an “ark” be built on the moon.

The “ark” would be a gene bank. Along with the eggs and sperm, the bank could also be home to seed and spore samples and scientists believe that it could be built under the moon’s surface.

All specimens would need to be kept at staggeringly low temperatures to ensure cryogenic freezing. An ark on the moon would be able to ensure the preservation of the genetic diversity of the earth if the worst, such as a global catastrophe, were to occur. Possible disasters include climate change, the earth being hit by an asteroid or even a super volcano eruption.

Professor Thanga has done some basic calculations and has calculated how many trips it would take to deliver all the samples to the moon and his quick calculations would see around 250 rocket launches being required.

The professor explained that the number of rocket launchers required would not be as many as they first thought and said, “It’s not crazy big. We were a little bit surprised about that.”

