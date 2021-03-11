LOU OTTENS: Spearheaded Invention Of Cassette Tapes And CD’s Dies Aged 94



Lou Ottens, the Dutchman who changed the way music was played and listened to when he spearheaded the creation and production of the revolutionary cassette tape, and later on, the CD, has died aged 94.

An engineer who seemingly a love affair with all things technical, built his family a radio so that they could listen to broadcasts during his country’s occupation during World War Two, and by the age of only 37, in 1963, was the head of product development for Philips, the Dutch-based technology company.

He presented the first cassette at an electronics fair in Berlin in 1963, and little did he realise what his invention was going to play such a huge part in the lives of anybody who loved popular music, with the advent of cassette players, boomboxes, in-car music systems, Walkmans, and the unforgettable ‘mix-tapes’ that surely everybody has made at least one of in their lifetime.