Lorry driver jailed for causing death by dangerous driving of ‘Good Samaritan’.

SCOTT MCCONNELL was struck by a lorry when he pulled over on the hard shoulder of the M40 to call emergency services after coming across a four-vehicle smash.

As he sat in his car at junction 12 to 13 near Stratford-upon-Avon, a Scania lorry driven by Malcolm Joseph Clarkson from Southport ploughed into the back of his car.

Scott, 26, from Furness, Cornwall, suffered fatal injuries during the collision and the driver of a Peugeot, who was believed to have been standing on the hard shoulder, suffered serious injuries including a fracture to his shoulder as well as cuts and bruises.

Police arrived at the scene and officers performed CPR on Scott until paramedics arrived. Sadly, he didn’t regain consciousness and died in hospital the following morning on November 20, 2019.

Clarkson has been sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment after appearing at Warwick Crown Court. He has also been banned from driving for six years and nine months with an extended retest.

Speaking after the sentence PSI Liam Ryan said “This is a particularly tragic case as Scott was trying to protect another driver when he was killed.

“The collision occurred when Malcolm Clarkson had just finished speaking to his mum on the hands-free system in the cab. The Forensic Collision Investigation report concluded that the Scania braked just 24 metres or one second prior to the impact.

“There is no doubt that being on the phone hands-free moments before the collision distracted Clarkson to the extent that he was unable to react to the road ahead as he was not giving it his full attention.

“This had fatal consequences for Scott, a young promising adult who was doing what he could to help another road user.

“Whilst the sentence demonstrates the seriousness of this offence, and Scott’s family can be proud of his actions, unfortunately nothing can bring Scott back to his family.“

