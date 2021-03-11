Long-awaited return to school blighted after ‘selfish’ thugs broke in and trashed classroom.

“WHAT should be treated as a happy return to school has now been ruined for some children,” said North Yorkshire Police in an appeal for witnesses after “selfish trespassers” broke into a Selby school overnight.

Selby High School was targeted between 12.15am and 12.25am on Tuesday, March 9, when four suspects trespassed onto the school grounds.

They broke into a textiles room by forcing a fire door and caused “considerable damage” including “throwing paint all over it”.

“This matter is being treated seriously, after months of most children being forced to stay away from school, what should be treated as a happy return has now been ruined for some children thanks to the selfish and inexplicable actions of those involved,” said police.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

In particular, they are asking residents to check CCTV, dashcam and doorbell camera footage that may have captured something.

“We are also appealing to parents/guardians and family members, did your child go out during the night? Did they have paint on their clothing when they returned?”

A bike was located nearby which the police now have in their possession.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nicola Knowles at North Yorkshire Police on 101, selecting option 2, or email nicola.knowles@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

