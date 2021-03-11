Local Police in Castellon help woman who went into labour at home

A 40-YEAR-OLD woman gave birth to a girl at her home in Castellon with the help of the Local Police.

At 8.20am on Wednesday, March 10, the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) in Castellon was notified that the woman was in labour and the baby’s head had already crowned.

They sent a team of paramedics to the house but until they arrived, the woman was assisted by two Local Police officers, in fact, when the ambulance got there, the woman had already given birth.

The medical team carried out a health assessment of the mother and her daughter and postnatal care measures, such as giving warmth to the newborn and the skin-to-skin technique, among others.

The mother and baby were transferred in good health to the General University Hospital of Castellon, where the delivery of the placenta was completed.

The Local Police report that the woman’s husband had made the call as he was very nervous because she had gone into the bathroom and gone into the labour.

They had to help the baby, which had the umbilical cord around its neck and was having difficulty breathing.

