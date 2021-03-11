Liverpool Cruise Into The Champions League Last Eight

LIVERPOOL Cruise Past RB Leipzig Into The Champions League Last Eight

Liverpool played their second-leg tie of the Champions League against RB Leipzig, which should have been at Anfield, in Budapest’s Puskas Arena in Hungary again tonight (Wednesday10), due to the coronavirus travel restrictions, claiming a 2-0 win on the night, and making it 4-0 on aggregate, to move into the final eight of the competition.

Thankfully for Jurgen Klopp, after a terrible run of results at Anfield, his goalscorers found their touch again, with both Salah and mane getting onto the scoresheet.

Salah put The Reds in front, but it took until the 70th minute, as he finished off a well-worked move, involving Thiago, Mane, and Jota, before Salah turned Dayot Upamecano and stuck the ball in the corner of the net.

Minutes later, Divock Origi combined well with fellow substitute Naby Keita, and delivered a great cross for Mane who had a simple effort at the far post to put the game beyond the east Germans, and 2-0 on the night.

The ironic part of this victory, given that really it was Liverpool’s home leg of the tie, to finally get a home win, they had to travel 1,600 miles from Anfield to do it. Jurgen Klopp can only be hoping that his strikers have got their mojos back after this victory.

